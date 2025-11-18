3 Rock Bands Cancel Tour Stop in Major City Citing ‘Vocal Loss Among the Touring Party’

Three indie bands have ditched a major show, with two of them citing “vocal loss among the touring party.”

Are they sharing homework? Are both groups afflicted with the same ailment? Did some members go up missing? Or are these guys playing Oregon Trail and letting the phrasing ooze into their social media?

Indie darlings Harrison Gorden (the band) are currently on their “Saves the World” tour alongside Aren’t We Amphibians and Heart to Gold. However, the three bands all decided to drop out of their Tuesday night Dallas date…

Two of the bands claimed the exact same reason for ditching Dallas fans…

“We’ve been dealing with vocal loss in the touring party, and unfortunately, it’s progressed to a point where performing tomorrow night in Dallas isn’t gonna be possible,” Harrison Gorden wrote yesterday on Instagram. “We’re all resting up and preparing to crush the rest of the shows, but for all our friends in Dallas, we’re deeply sorry,” they added.

Meanwhile, Aren’t We Amphibians had similar phrasing when they told fans they were bailing on the Dallas gig.

“Hey everyone, due to vocal loss among the touring party, the show tomorrow in dallas is unfortunately cancelled,” the band wrote alongside a snapshot of an empty stage.

“Everyone is gonna rest up to make sure we are at tip top shape for the rest of the tour! So sorry to all of our friends in Dallas, but trust that we will be back sooner than ya think. Refund info will be available at the point of purchase soon as well!” they added.

One of the Three Bands Dares to Break Rank, Dropping the ‘Vocal Loss Among the Touring Party’ Mantra

Perhaps sensing eagle-eyed fans might be a bit annoyed with the phrase “vocal loss among the touring party” being used twice in a row, Heart to Gold decided to shake it up a bit.

“Dallas…” the band wrote on their Instagram stories alongside a snapshot of two fellows, one of the gentlemen brandishing a dainty sandwich, his pinky finger delightfully extended.

Image via Instagram / Heart to Gold

“Dallas, Dallas, Dallas..” they continued, before adding bluntly, “Tomorrow’s show is canceled.”

“We’ll be back soon as possible for you. All tickets will be refunded. Austin is still on,” they insisted.

As it stands, there have been no alerts of further issues with the “touring party.” Here’s hoping they truly do rest up. Their next scheduled date is Wednesday in Austin.