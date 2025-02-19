at-least-2-killed-in-arizona-airport-plane-collision

Two small planes collided midair at a regional airport in Arizona, resulting in the tragic loss of at least two lives.

The fatal collision took place at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at Marana Regional Airport, located northwest of Tucson, according to the Marana Police Department, per local outlet AZFamily.

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of at least two individuals. However, details remain limited as first responders continue to manage the scene.

The National Transportation and Safety Board reported that the mid-air collision involved a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 MK II.

The National Transportation and Safety Board reported that the mid-air collision involved a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 MK II. The Cessna 172S is a four-seat, single-engine aircraft, while the Lancair 360 MK II is a two-seat plane built from a kit.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, each plane had two people on board. Marana police have confirmed that two individuals have died, while the condition of the other two remains unknown as of this writing.

Breaking: We are getting reports of a small plane crash at Marana regional airport.



These photos were taken near the airport by Justine Brent. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/UHu7aFBQUj — Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) February 19, 2025

The FAA explained that Marana Regional Airport is an “uncontrolled field,” meaning it operates without an active air traffic control (ATC) tower. Instead, pilots rely on a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency to communicate with one another in the area. Despite the absence of an ATC tower, pilots at uncontrolled fields must still adhere to all FAA regulations.

The airport remains closed as authorities carry out an ongoing investigation.

The Arizona Airport Plane Collision Follows Several Recent Aviation Accidents Across North America

Of course, the collision marks the latest incident in a troubling pattern of recent air travel accidents across North America.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed and overturned during landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon.

No deaths were reported. However, 21 passengers suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical. Harrowing clips of the incident also leaked, raising already heightened concerns amongst travelers.

On January 29, a tragic midair collision also occurred near Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight attempting to land. The disaster claimed the lives of all 67 individuals aboard both aircraft.

Recent aviation accidents in North America also include a commuter plane crash near Nome, Alaska, on February 6, killing the pilot and nine passengers. On January 31, a medical transport jet carrying a child, her mother, and four others crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood, sparking a fire that destroyed several homes.