3 Killed By Toxic Gas While Working In Texas Manhole

Three male workers in Texas have died after inhaling toxic gas while making repairs inside a manhole. The tragic deaths occurred on Wednesday, August 27, inside a Trinity County sewer, according to KTRK.

Around 3 PM local time near the Westwood Shores area, one of the workers descended into a manhole. The two others followed, working to prevent sewage from backing up in their work area.

The gas buildup led the first victim to experience a “medical issue,” per PEOPLE. Then, the second worker lost consciousness, followed by the third. Each worker went down to try and save the other, as Deputy Chief Jeremy Carroll called them heroes.

“I think these are all heroes, trying to save each other,” said Carroll with the Trinity County Sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement identified the victims as 52-year-old John Nelson Sr from Cleveland, 56-year-old Bradley Wrightsman of Katy, and 47-year-old Brad Hutton from Willis. While H20 Innovation confirmed two of the victims were its employees, the third victim was a contractor from HydroClear.

CW39 reported that by 5 PM, emergency crews arrived to retrieve the three bodies. They used self-contained breathing apparatus, knowing there were toxic fumes. Although they recovered their unconscious bodies, they were later pronounced dead.

First responders confirmed there was hydrogen sulfide gas inside the manhole. They set up a temporary shelter-in-place order within a quarter-mile radius before determining it was contained in the sewer system.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), hydrogen sulfide has a pungent “rotten egg” smell and is extremely flammable. This toxic gas can naturally occur in sewers, which is why these workers encountered it. The effects of inhaling this gas can vary from mild headaches and eye irritation to death.

“It is our understanding that the crew that was doing this work was not supposed to be doing any underground or not equipped or outfitted for that type of work,” Carroll elaborated. “Their job was simply the work order for the motor that was above ground.”

H20 Innovation is now working alongside the authorities to figure out what led to these deaths.