29-Year-Old Woman Hit and Killed by Truck Driven by Ex ‘On Purpose’ in Front of 10-Year-Old Daughter

A Florida woman was allegedly run over “on purpose” by her ex-husband in front of her 10-year-old daughter. The woman eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Police say Brenda Hernandez Amaya, 29, was arguing with her ex-husband, Edwin Amaya, 32. The argument took place at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach, Florida. It was allegedly over a child the two share – a two-year-old boy.

Eventually, Edwin drove away in his Ford F-250. As he drove away, he ran over Brenda, killing her. Sadly, Brenda’s 10-year-old daughter witnessed the entire incident.

Woman Hit By Truck Driven by Ex in Front of 10-Year-Old Daughter

Police state that Edwin eventually crashed into some parked cars before running away on foot. He was eventually captured and arrested and is being charged with premeditated murder.

The victim’s 10-year-old daughter spoke to CBS News Miami and said: “I still can’t believe that’s true. I can’t believe it.”

“He came… he was discussing my mom, then he went to the truck,” she continued. “He said ‘I’m going to get my gun from the truck and I’ll shoot all of you.'” He sped backward, he said he was leaving. They believed him, that’s he put speed and he hit my mom.”

The victim’s mother told CBS News Miami that she just wants her daughter back. The family is trying to raise money to send her body back to her home country of Honduras, where she will eventually be buried.