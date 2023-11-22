Kirsten Stewart Crashed Robert Pattinson’s Recent Birthday Party, Says ‘Twilight’ Director

Twilight fans, brace yourselves for a dose of nostalgia! Director Catherine Hardwicke, known for helming the iconic Twilight film, shared an exciting revelation on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast about an unexpected reunion involving Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

During the podcast, Hardwicke shared a surprising birthday bash she attended earlier this year. “Strangely enough, I ended up, I went to Rob’s birthday party recently,” she divulged. “I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, [who] had just done a movie with him. And so Rob was like, ‘Yeah! Bring Catherine.'”

Stewart, who shared the screen with Pattinson in the Twilight series, also joined the celebration, turning it into an impromptu reunion. Hardwicke recalled the surprise moment when Stewart arrived at the party, expressing how they all hugged each other in disbelief at the unexpected gathering.

“When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?'” revealed Hardwicke. “And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.'”

Despite the unexpected guests, Pattinson graciously welcomed them, earning praise from Hardwicke as a “lovely person.”

Stewart and Pattinson shared an on-screen romance that transcended into real life during the filming of the Twilight saga, dating from 2009 to 2013. Hardwicke reminisced about witnessing their instantaneous chemistry during the audition process, recalling the sparks flying between the two actors.

In other Pattinson-related news, his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse recently surprised fans at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico by revealing her pregnancy on stage. The Daisy Jones and the Six actress jokingly mentioned wearing a sparkly silver minidress to divert attention from her baby bump.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for five years since their initial romantic link in 2018 after a movie date.

Stewart, on the other hand, has been engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2021 after dating since 2019, forming a different chapter in her personal life post-Twilight.