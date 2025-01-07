29 People Snowed in at Remote British Pub Have Become ‘One Big Family’

Patrons and workers snowed in at a remote British pub for days are making the best of it.

Videos by Suggest

On Saturday, Jan. 4, 23 guests and 6 employees took shelter at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales. The Inn is located about 65 miles north of Manchester. Its claim to fame is being Great Britain’s highest altitude pub, at 1,732 feet.

However, the altitude meant the Tan Hill Inn was harshly hit by a winter storm that swept through the UK over the weekend.

Speaking with the BBC, pub manager Nicole Hayes recalled seeing “six-foot snow drifts across the main road.” She added that the inn’s remote location has caused extra difficulty getting plowed out.

“The snow drifts just drifted back behind the driver as soon as he cleared them,” she noted.

23 Guests and 6 Employees Have Been Snowed in at the Tan Hill In For Three Days

However, the group has made the most of their time in isolation.

“It’s like one big family here at the moment. We’ve all swapped numbers, swapped life-stories. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, it’s been amazing,” Hayes shared. “Yesterday we had a movie day and played games, sang and ate.”

The Tan Hill Inn’s Instagram account even captured Hayes teaching Australian guest Paul Wright how to build his very first snowman.

However, the Inn did warn off any guests who might be eager to join in the fun.

“With 23 guests still safely in, we remain closed to the public due to an amber weather warning for snow and ice,” the post cautioned. “It’s residents only until further notice. We’ll keep you updated when it’s safe to reopen.”

Hayes told the BBC that the snowed-in guests have not been charged for their extra stay time. However, they were asked to make a donation to the Mountain Rescue charity.

“We’ve a month’s worth of stock on site so we have plenty of food,” she assured.

And they even have alibis at the ready for any guests who have to call out of work.

“Some of the customers were due at work yesterday so I’ve been taking selfies with them to prove they are stuck here with me,” she said.







