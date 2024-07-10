firefighter-helps-woman-deliver-baby-in-her-trunk-during-massive-snowstorm

This past winter, things got wild when a firefighter helped deliver a baby in a car trunk, right in the middle of a massive snowstorm.

Two weeks prior to Analysia Beck’s due date on January 25, she began experiencing contractions in the middle of the night. By 2:30 a.m., the contractions had intensified to the point where she woke her husband, Daniel.

“‘This is real, we have to go,’” she recalled telling him. “I was on the floor on all fours and started screaming.”

At 3:50 a.m. the young couple from Muskego, Wisconsin, braved the blizzard, hopped into their SUV, and headed to the hospital. “My husband was going very, very fast,” Analysia recently told People. “I mean, he flew. But probably two minutes after we left, I was like, ’We’re not going to make it.’ ”

The 27-year-old husband and his 26-year-old wife drove into the parking lot of their local McDonald’s, a familiar spot where they had frequently taken their two other children.

“I felt like I was sitting on the baby’s head by the time we got there,” the now mom of three quipped.

Moments before the paramedics arrived, Analysia leaped out of the car and headed to the trunk of their Ford Edge.

“We had to keep the trunk door open, obviously, the whole time,” she explained. “So I was laying in the trunk, just getting snowed on. Freezing cold. It was the worst snowstorm we had all winter.”

Meanwhile. her husband had become a neurotic mess.

“I thought I was going to throw up because I was so nervous something was going terribly wrong,” Daniel admitted. “My wife was panicking for sure. This feeling was a lot different than what she had with either of our other kids. I was definitely scared.”

Luckily, a man who knew how to handle himself soon arrived on the scene.

A Skilled Firefighter Arrives to Deliver This Baby During a Snowstorm

Thomas Malak, 32, a firefighter (and advanced EMT) with the neighboring Hales Corners Fire Department, was among the first paramedics to arrive. In contrast to Analysia’s trembling husband, he exuded confidence and had a clear plan of action.

“Let’s try to get you into an ambulance,” he suggested, likely with a deep, commanding yet comforting tenor.

“But there was no time,” he recalled. “She was having contractions, screaming, and had no pain medicine. So I said, ‘If we are going to do this, let’s do this.'”

The hyper-masculine Malak coached Analysia through labor while her mild-mannered husband provided moral support—by looking on passively. After only six pushes, she delivered an 8-pound, 6-ounce baby boy.

“I was the catcher,” Malak recalled of how hands-on he got as Daniel watched. ”I was guiding the head as it came out.”

Despite initially being blue and barely breathing from the cold, the infant quickly warmed up in the ambulance. His color returned and he cried, indicating he was fine by the time they reached the hospital.

“It was probably one of the most positive, memorable moments I ever had,” Malak told People. “It was a really special way to help my community out.”

At nearly 6 months old, Micah is thriving and very adaptable. His mom says he’s the easiest of her three babies, attributing his dramatic birth under Malak’s steady watch.