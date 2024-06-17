28-people-trapped-upside-down-on-amusement-park-ride

Nearly 30 people were forced to spend more than 20 minutes upside down after an amusement park ride malfunctioned.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 14. A total of 28 people were riding Portland’s Oaks Amusement Park’s AtmosFEAR at around 2:55 p.m. when the ride abruptly stopped, leaving the passengers upside down in its “apex position.” This left passengers stranded 50 feet in the air.

In a statement through its X (formerly Twitter) account, Oaks Amusement Park shared details about the incident. “Oaks Park staff immediately initiated emergency procedures and called 9-1-1. Emergency responders arrived at approximately 3:20 p.m.”

“Within minutes of the first responders arrival Oak Park Maintenance returned the riders safely to the unloading position, where medics were waiting to assess the health and wellness of the riders.”

Oak Park also stated that all passengers who were on the amusement park ride were assessed by the Portland Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response.

“One ride with pre-existing medical conditions was transported to the hospital for further evaluation,” the park confirmed. “Out of an abundance of caution. All other riders were released by medics to go home with their families.”

Portland Fire and Rescue shared photos of the incident.

The amusement park continued by expressing its deepest appreciation to the first responders and staff for taking prompt action. This led to a positive outcome. The park also showed appreciation to the park guests who followed directions to vacate the park in order to make way for emergency responders.

“Most of all, we are thankful that the riders are safe and with their families,” the statement added.

The amusement park pointed out that the ride has been in operation since 2021 and has operated without any incident up until this point. “The ride will remain closed until further notice.”

Amusement Park Ride Passengers Spoke Out Following Upside Down Malfunction

Following the terrifying incident at the amusement park, those on the ride had a chance to speak out about the ordeal.

Park visitor Daniel Allen told ABC affiliate station KATU that the incident left him stunned to the point of him crying when he was finally on the ground.

“I was crying, not of joy, not of anything,” Allen said. “I was more happy, I was alive.”

Allen continued by stating he doesn’t think he’s ever appreciated his life more. “This is really an acknowledgment moment for me.”

Fellow rider Jordan Hardon said she didn’t suffer from any medical issues from being stuck upside down. But it was just an uncomfortable experience for her.

“My entire waist below was asleep,” she explained. “[A fellow rider] told me, he was like, ‘You have to hold your legs back.’ It was so hard. It was so bad.”

Harding continued by recalling being rescued by a tiny women firefighter. “She’s like, ‘Oh I got you,'” Harding described her rescuer. “I’m like, ‘Are you sure?'”

Harding added, “And she literally, like, picked me up, and I was just so overwhelmed and everything, I gave her, like, the biggest hug.”