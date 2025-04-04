russell-brand-breaks-silence-on-sexual-assault-allegations

In a video shared on social media, Russell Brand denied allegations of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault made against him in the U.K.

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man,” he explained in the footage posted to Instagram. “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. He also called himself a “drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Wearing casual clothes and a wicker sun hat, Brand also criticized the U.K. government, claiming it was using laws against him. He then went way off-topic to promote an upcoming online show.

However, the comedian managed to close out by addressing his next move following the charges.

“Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court,” Brand added. “And I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

The Metropolitan Police announced on Friday, April 4, that charges have been filed against Brand in connection with alleged incidents occurring between 1999 and 2005. Authorities revealed that they have been investigating claims made by four women against Brand since September 2023.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023,” Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service explained in a statement. “We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offenses including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.”

Brand is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.