Circus Audience Witnesses Tiger Attack That Leaves Worker’s Arm Severed

A circus worker reportedly had his arm amputated after a tiger attack during a show, as shocked audience members watched.

Videos by Suggest

A viral video shared by TMZ and other outlets captured the moment a tiger attacked a man’s arm during a circus performance in Tanta, Egypt, a city between Cairo and Alexandria. The audience screamed in horror as the incident unfolded.

The incident took place on Tuesday, April 1, per Al-Ahram, and involved a white tiger. Following the attack, the circus worker underwent surgery at the hospital. This resulted in the amputation of his arm above the elbow, the outlet confirmed.

The victim underwent a four-hour surgery at Tanta University Emergency Hospital, according to the report. Following the incident, the Tanta Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the suspension of all circus activities in the area. Additionally, it ordered a thorough inspection of all local circus animals, a task to be overseen by the Veterinary Medicine Authority.

According to Al-Ahram, the accident site has been thoroughly inspected. Authorities have also reviewed CCTV footage and conducted interviews with the victim and eyewitnesses present in the audience.

The Tiger Involved in the Attack is Reportedly Being Sent for ‘Retraining’

Lion and tiger trainer Anousa Kouta, who was present during the incident, stated that the tiger attacked after the man placed his arm inside the enclosure, according to the Arab Times. Kouta added that the tiger would be removed from performances and sent for retraining in Cairo, Egypt’s capital, per the outlet.

The trainer assured that no audience members were harmed during the incident. She also confirmed that all circus staff were safe, according to Al-Ahram. She stated that she stayed by the injured man’s side at the hospital to “monitor his condition,” the outlet reported. The performance was immediately suspended following the attack.

Meanwhile, many onlookers online supported the tiger after watching the footage.

“How are we, as a world progressing if we still tame and abuse wildlife to entertain us in circuses?!” one top comment on Instagram read. “Poor tiger,’ another internet denizen agreed.