Paige Spiranac Shares Before-and-After Photos of Her ‘Peach’ to Clap Back Against X Hater

Golf guru, hot dog enthusiast, and content queen Paige Spiranac just served up a hole-in-one response to an internet troll upset over her “cheeky” post.

It all began when Spiranac shared a quick clip on X on April 1, showcasing her golf bag setup. While golf fans likely appreciated the insights, let’s just say the internet’s “hydration levels” spiked when her toned figure in snug short shorts made a cameo in the second shot.

But, of course, not everyone was cheering. One self-appointed guardian of modesty decided to wag a finger at what they deemed an “unsporting” display.

“Had to start that second shot with your a** on the camera. Real classy Paige,” the X user named Patrick whined, possibly while wiping away tears.

Many of Spiranac’s fans were quick to point out that the pearl clutching onlooker might be in the wrong place if they don’t want to see the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model falunting her figure.

“Maybe don’t follow @PaigeSpiranac if this gives you the ickies ya doofus,” one X user shot back. “Had to comment on another person’s post about how they should do it differently. Real classy,” another Spiranac defender wrote.

However, Spiranac herself decided to clap back at the modesty police.

“I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this,” she wrote in a reply to the troll, along with comparison photos of her developing rump.

Indeed, it goes from pathetic pancakes to delicious derriere.

Image via X / Paige Spiranac

“It’s not the biggest peach now but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet,” she added. “Heck yeah, I’m going to show it off! I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals.”

Fans Adore Paige Spiranac’s Hater Clap Back: ‘Paige is a National Treasure’

Of course, Spiranac’s supporters loved the cheeky clapback.

“Get lost, Patrick. Paige is a National Treasure,” one fan wrote in the replies to her post. “Feel free to show that off whenever you want. Has it added any distance to your drive?” another fan added.

“The reason women hate you is you gain weight and it goes to your boobs and butt. Men love you for the same reason,” yet another fan offered.

Regardless, fans will be sure to see Spiranac’s blossoming buttocks in the future.