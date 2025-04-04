Diddy’s ‘Making The Band’ Alum Dylan Dilinjah Arrested For Assaulting Man

Dylan Dilinjah, most remembered as a standout personality from Diddy’s Making the Band, was arrested earlier this week.

TMZ obtained the arrest warrant for reggae artist, real name John Dylan, issued by the Apex Police Department. The warrant stems from an alleged altercation that occurred on April 3 in Wake County, North Carolina.

The report states that Dylan deliberately struck a man named Paul Joseph Galullo, hitting him across the face with an open-hand slap at least twice. According to TMZ, Police officers arrived at the scene, arrested Dylan, and charged him with misdemeanor simple assault.

Dylan posted a $500 bond and was released later that day. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 1.

Dylan’s mugshot also went viral after popping up on a Wake County mugshot Facebook page.

Dylan Dilinjah Claimed His Appearances on Diddy’s ‘Making the Band’ Derailed His Career

Dylan Dilinjah gained fame through Making The Band, where his creative conflicts with Diddy and Wyclef Jean captured widespread attention. His memorable presence even inspired a parody by Dave Chappelle on his legendary comedy series Chappelle’s Show.

Dylan blamed the sketch for destroying his hip-hop career.

During his appearance on the We Are Flatbush podcast, Dylan shared his thoughts on the impact of the viral sketch.

“Any time I send my music to DJs, they say, ‘Oh, that’s the [guy] that Dave Chappelle made fun of. Nah, I’m good on that.’ Not only that, but now, every promoter says, ‘Nah, we’re not booking him.’ So now I have a newborn, and the fridge is empty in 2005, and no one is calling me. Everyone is laughing,” he recalled on the podcast, per VladTV.

He explained how the industry turned its back on him in the years after the sketch.

“At that time, no one picking up they phone,” said. “Not one label. And at that time, you had to sign to a record label. And I called all of them direct. They said, ‘I can’t help you.’ That joke took over. That joke burned [my career].”