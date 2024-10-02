27-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Base Jumping in ‘Extremely Rugged’ Terrain

An Alabama man is dead after BASE jumping “extremely rugged terrain” and crashing near Willard Peak in Utah.

On Monday, September 30, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Facebook. They identified the victim as 27-year-old Jonathan Bizilia from Alabama. The sheriff’s office reported that the incident occurred on Friday, September 27.

“An individual reported that a friend, an experienced base jumper, failed to provide an expected update following a base jump in a wingsuit,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Weber County Sheriff’s Office had initially been contacted, and helicopters were requested to assist with the search.”

Bizilia’s unidentified friend shared vital information about potential jump locations and flight routes, helping authorities locate the deceased.

An experienced BASE jumper was discovered dead near Willard Peak in Utah. (Image via Facebook / Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter successfully located Bizilia at approximately 4:00 p.m. local time. He was about one-mile northwest of Willard Peak, in “extremely rugged terrain”, according to the press release.

The BASE Jumper Was Discovered Dead Upon Rescue

The DPS helicopter employed a hoist for the rescue operation. However, it was confirmed that Bizilia had crashed and sadly passed away.

Meanwhile, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to its Search and Rescue team, the Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, along with its Search and Rescue unit, for their invaluable assistance.

In an obituary published on the day he passed away, Bizilia was remembered as a man with many remarkable qualities.

“[He had] an infectious smile, a passion for the outdoors, a commitment to excellence in all he did, and a belief in the potential of his work to bless and benefit others.”

“He was a deeply principled young man. [He had] a keen sense of right and wrong, a devotion to those he loved, and a stubbornness that was both admirable and at times, maddening,” his obituary continued. “Tough on the outside and fearless in the extreme. Jonny was a kind, tenderhearted soul who was moved easily to tears.”

Bizilia is survived by his parents, Kevan and Linda Bizilia, as well as siblings Lindsey Railey (Tate), Mary Jameson (Stephen), Laurie Kirkpatrick (Paul), Michael Bizilia, David Bizilia, and Andrew (Brooke). He is also remembered by their grandfather, A.C. Levi, and grandmother, Patsy Bizilia.