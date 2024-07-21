Utah State Football Player Andre Seldon Jr. Dead at 22 After Cliff Diving Accident

Utah State University football player Andre Seldon Jr. has passed away after an apparent cliff-diving accident. He was 22 years old.

In a statement on its website, the university revealed that the Cache County Sheriff’s Office had a search underway for a young man after he was seen diving from cliffs at Porcupine Reservoir, but did not resurface.

The university’s officials later learned that the young man, identified as Andre Seldon Jr., was found at 9:05 p.m. by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team.

According to university officials, Seldom Jr. joined the Utah State University football program this summer. He was scheduled to start classes this fall semester.

He most recently played for two seasons at New Mexico State University with Utah State’s interim head coach and defensive coordinator, Nate Dreiling. Before that, he spent two seasons at the University of Michigan.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” stated Dreiling. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” shared Vice President and Director of Athletics, Diana Sabau. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

The football team paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

Utah State added it is working to ensure both Athletics staff and student-athletes have emotional and mental support as they process and grieve. Those impacted by the death are welcome to seek mental and emotional support at the university’s CARE office.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office Also Releases Statement About Andre Seldon Jr.’s Death

In a separate statement, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Michael Mikelshan and Bar-Chee Bartschi shared details about the search.

“At approximately 9:05 p.m. the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team located the young deceased man,” the officials said. “Underwater in Porcupine Reservoir.”

The male was identified as a student-athlete at Utah State University. He was later identified as Andre Seldon Jr.

“Our initial investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident,” officials further shared. “As multiple witnesses recount the same information.”

The officials added their heartfelt condolence to the family and friends of Andre Seldon Jr.

“Students who may be struggling with this event can react to the University for mental health services.”