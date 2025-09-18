26-Year-Old Nurse Falls Ill And Dies Two Days After Getting Married

A 26-year-old nurse fell ill right after getting married, dying just two days later. According to the Daily Mail, Adna Rovčanin-Omerbegović married her partner, Faris, at the Hollywood Hotel in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Saturday, September 13.

Nurse And Influencer Falls Ill On Wedding Night And Dies Two Days Later

It all seemed fine until hours after this nurse and influencer’s wedding ceremony and reception, she started feeling sick. She was rushed to a local hospital, then fell into a coma on her wedding night.

Sadly, two days later, on Monday, September 15, Adna passed away. Officials don’t yet know the cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing. Still, Croatian outlet Story claimed it was a suspected concussion.

Story also reported that Adna had previous health problems prior to her coma. The influencer had previously shared that she fell into a coma and almost died. Adna did not reveal the cause of this coma or what medical issues she was battling.

Adna was not only a nurse, but someone who worked in cosmetics and ran her own beauty salon in Sarajevo. Her friends described her as a “cheerful girl” who was always hardworking.

Family and friends mourned Adna at her funeral on Wednesday at the Bare Cemetery in Sarajevo. They also recited prayers at the nearby Mosque of Kobilja Glava.

Friends spoke with Crnu-Hronik, a Bosnian publication, about remembering her. “Adna always loved to help others so she spent her working life at [a health centre], working as a nurse, while make-up was her second love, a hobby,” said one friend.

Since her death, fans have also left goodbye messages on social media. “Yesterday you were among us, today we send you off,” said one follower. “Rest in peace, dear Adna.”

Another said that Adna would “forever remain in our hearts.” Someone else mentioned how tragic it was to die so young. “It is not fair that the lives of young people should end prematurely like this,” they wrote.