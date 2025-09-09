Wedding DJ Surprises Guests By Quitting Mid-Reception

A DJ for a wedding quit in the middle of the reception due to one of the guests harassing them about the song choices. This story was shared by one of the wedding’s guests on Reddit who witnessed the wild ordeal.

How A DJ Quitting A Wedding Mid-Reception Ruined The Event

They began by describing their cousin’s wedding as starting off nice. “Ceremony was sweet, everyone tearing up, the whole deal,” they wrote. “Reception started out fine too… until the DJ literally packed up and left halfway through dinner.”

The post’s writer later learned that it was the groom’s uncle who continued to harass the DJ about playing “real music.” Apparently, this uncle wanted the DJ to play “old country songs no on else wanted.”

It seems the DJ had had enough of the constant badgering and left the wedding with his laptop. This, of course, is every bride’s nightmare since they now had no music.

Luckily, the maid of honor stepped up to play music from her phone which connected to the speakers for the rest of the night. Unfortunately, the maid of honor got a taste of what the DJ was experiencing.

The best man then began making song requests, which this guest described as a “big mistake.” This led to a breakup song that was connected to the groom’s ex-lover being played.

“Bride stormed out crying, groom followed, and the family immediately split into two camps,” they said. Either you were on the “DJ was right” team, or the “unprofessional” team that didn’t agree with the DJ.

This fiasco ended up ruining the end of the wedding. “By the time the couple came back inside, the vibe was done,” they continued. “Half the guests were arguing, the playlist was a mess, and the bride’s mom was sobbing in the corner. They ended up leaving early.”

While some people weren’t sure of the validity of this story, many others were commenting on their thoughts. One user mentioned how you could both be on the DJ’s side for not appreciating the harassment, but you could also believe he was unprofessional.

Another netizen called the bride “childish and ridiculous” for storming out because of the breakup song. Still, they admitted that they loved hearing these stories.