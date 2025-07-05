26-Year-Old New Orleans Cop And Army Reservist Dead Following Cosmetic Surgery

A 26-year-old New Orleans police officer and U.S. Army reservist, Widelis Rosa, tragically passed away days after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Florida.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by NBC6, Rosa underwent cosmetic surgery, a liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift, on March 19, 2025, a day after arriving in South Florida. An invoice shared by Rosa’s sister, Anamin Vazquez, showed that Rosa paid Prestige Plastic Surgery Clinic $7,495 for the procedure.

Three days later, on Saturday, March 22, Rosa told her family about the cosmetic surgery. However, as per Vazquez, the family knew something was wrong.

“I texted her and I said, ‘I hope you’re doing okay you’re enjoying your birthday.’ But there was no answer back,” Vazquez told the outlet.

As per Vazquez, Rosa wasn’t able to answer back because she had fallen in her bathroom. A Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office report obtained by the outlet revealed that a friend staying with Rosa discovered her unresponsive and started CPR, to no avail.

By Sunday, March 23, Widelis Rosa was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office ruled her cause of death as pulmonary embolism. This had stemmed from blood clots associated with her cosmetic surgery. The report noted that this was a common complication associated with the procedure.

Details Revealed

After her untimely death, details surrounding Rosa’s health decline were revealed. At a follow-up appointment, which took place a day after the surgery, Rosa complained of “extreme pain,” with her blood pressure dropping, and her developing difficulty breathing.

Then, on Saturday, one of her friends recalled seeing her pale, with dilated pupils and purple lips. Furthermore, Rosa complained that she had no sensation in her feet and legs.

Reportedly, Rosa’s death is just one of 25 the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office has certified in the past 3.5 years. Vazquez hopes that, in death, her sister can help others become more cautious of cosmetic surgery and its risks.

“There have been too many deaths too close together to raise a huge flag and say wait a minute,” Vazquez said. “I just, I want her death to be, if anything, a cautionary tale for those who are thinking of having these surgeries.”

As per Vazquez, Rosa, who served as a New Orleans police officer, was also a U.S. Army reservist who had just returned from deployment in Kuwait.