Nick Reiner Accused of Lying in Wait After Being Indicted For Murdering His Parents

Just after he was indicted for the murder of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, Nick Reiner was accused of lying in wait.

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According to a statement by Los Angeles District Attorney Nathaniel J. Hochman, Nick was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, replacing the original murder counts filed against him in 2025.

“This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing,” Hochman shared. “The indictment unsealed today also adds a special circumstance allegation that the defendant committed the murders by means of lying in wait. We hope that by having a grand jury return an indictment in this case, it will bring us one step closer to a trial and achieving justice.”

During his recent court appearance, Nick pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by means of lying in wait after the indictment was unsealed.

Nick is now facing a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife. He is scheduled to return for a pretrial hearing on September 15.

Nick Was First Accused Of Fatally Stabbing His Parents in December 2025

Nick was first accused of fatally stabbing his father, director Rob Reiner, and mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood on December 14, 2025.

The Reiners’ youngest child, daughter Romy, discovered Rob’s body inside their home. She later discovered that Michele had died.

Following the murders, Nick fled. He was arrested later that evening in Exposition Park.

“If convicted as charged, Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole,” Hockman shared. “A decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.”

He is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

Rob and Michelle had been married since 1989. Along with Nick and Romy, they were parents of son Jake. Rob had his adopted daughter, Tracy, through his marriage to Penny Marshall.

The siblings issued a statement following the murders. “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”



