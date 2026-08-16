‘Today’ Host Says a Correspondent Thought She Was Hired Because of Her Father

Nearly 20 years after joining, Today host Jenna Bush Hager recently recalled a correspondent admitting they thought she was hired because of her father, George W. Bush.

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During a recent Today with Jenna & Sheinelle episode, Bush Hager was discussing nepo babies when she brought up the correspondent’s remarks.

“I’m sure — and I haven’t asked my boss, and I’d rather not — I got this interview,” she said. “I was on the show because my dad was president.”

Bush Hager then shared, “I wrote a book in 2006. I was on the show. And then my mom and I wrote a book nine months later, and she guest-hosted the 8. And so I was on, and then they kept calling.”

She did admit that she wouldn’t have been given such an opportunity if it were not for her father’s political career. “I know that. I think most people who have parents that [are famous], we have a privilege that we know. And if you can own it…”

However, Bush Hager said her privilege caused her to “work like crazy” to prove her critics were wrong.

“They asked me to come work. I said no because I was a teacher, and I kept teaching for several years. And then, as we all know, teaching is the hardest job there is,” she pointed out. “So eventually, I took the interview, and I started here.”

Bush Hager Didn’t Name the Correspondent

Although she pointed out the correspondent’s remarks, Bush Hager didn’t name the correspondent.

“I remember — and I’m not gonna say who — but month two, where I’m just trying to learn … oh, I mean, I didn’t know anything,” she recalled. “Anyway, a correspondent said to me, ‘We just thought they hired you because of your dad.'”

Bush Hager admitted the comment hit her hard. “That’s everybody’s fear that has this,” she said, noting that other online critics often point out her parents’ connection to her career.

“It’s the thing that probably all of us can feel bad about but then what we do to get over that is work like crazy, work beyond to where we’re working ourselves too much,” she continued. “Maria Shriver said that to me. She was like, ‘Why are you doing all this?’”

Despite the naysayers, Bush Hager loves what she does. “I feel lucky to be here,” she added. “And I’ve also felt like I’ve needed to prove it.”