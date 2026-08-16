A ‘The View’ Host Details Odd European Vacation Encounter

Not the experience she was expecting, The View co-host Ana Navarro shared details about an encounter she had during her recent European vacation.

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In a recent Instagram Reel, Navarro claimed she was “cussed out” by her taxi driver while in Italy.

“You all, I got cussed the f— out today in Italy, and I must share,” she stated. The talk show host went on to say that before Italy, she had visited Greece. She described the Greek people as “warm and lovely.”

However, things took a turn for her when she got to Italy. “So, I was in this place called Taormina, beautiful little town,” she explained. “It’s where they filmed the White Lotus, where Jennifer Coolidge gets killed by the ‘the gays.’ You remember the one?”

During her visit, Navarro said she hired a taxi driver who made five or six trips with her. She paid for each trip individually.

“And then he took me to lunch,” she recalled. “And he says to me, ‘When you’re finished, call me 20 minutes before, and I will come and pick you up.”

Navarro said she texted him on WhatsApp when she was finished, and he replied that he was unable ot pick her up.

“Okay, I stop reading there,” she said. “So I tell the restaurant, ‘Will you please get me a taxi?’ And they do.”

After the new taxi driver picks her up, the first taxi driver texts Navarro again, saying he sent a colleague to pick her up. However, Navarro never read the text message.

“So I get in this taxi, then the guy’s just calling me, saying, ‘Where the f— are you?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m so sorry, I got in another taxi,’ she said.

The Taxi Driver Cusses Out the Talk Show Host

The taxi driver proceeds to cuss her out in a lengthy text message.

“How the f— do you behave? You are an unfair person,” Navarro said one text message read. “I called a colleague that was in Taormina and he came to pick you up and take you where you wanted to. You told me okay. And then you took another f—ing taxi. You don’t know how to live, you evil w—. Learn to behave, you witch, and respect people’s work. You are an unfair, horrible person. I’m sorry, I was kind all day to you… with that f—ing dog in the car, that left a lot of hair. Learn to live!”

Instead of getting mad, Navarro claps back, “Okay, let me just say this: ChaCha does not shed; if there was hair in the car, it was from my head.”

The View co-host then said she wasn’t mad at the taxi driver and appreciated his passion. “You guys, Italy, please, promise me you will never change,” she declared. “I love the passion. I love the authenticity.”

Navarro added that she also appreciated being cussed out by an actual person rather than by someone on social media. “It’s been a while since I got cussed out by a human being with a name and a face who I’ve actually spent time with. This was rather refreshing.”