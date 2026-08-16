Fellow ‘The Challenge’ Stars React to Tyler Duckworth’s Sudden Death at 44

Following the tragic news that MTV legend Tyler Duckworth suddenly passed away at the age of 44, fellow The Challenge stars took to social media to speak out about the loss.

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Johnny Bananas, who previously won the first Rivals season with Duckworth, wrote on X, “When it rains it pours” with a broken heart and duck emoji.

Fellow The Challenge vet, Wes Bergman, also wrote on X, “Tyler was a remarkable man and a great friend to many. He made fantastic television. He was a great challenger.”

Bergman further noted, “He was a very good swimmer. And eater. This is a really tough loss. Call your friends people.”

The Challenge star and podcast host Zach Nichols then shared, “Our hearts are broken. Tyler was an incredibly thoughtful, caring, funny, and loving person to us. Prayers to him and his family, the planet lost a good one.”

As previously reported, Duckworth’s mother, Joni, announced on social media that he was discovered dead in his bathroom last Tuesday.

“My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week,” Joni shared. “Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”

Duckworth died less than two weeks after his final public appearance at a Challenge Mania event in Minneapolis.

A ‘The Challenge’ and ‘Real World’ Castmate Writes Lengthy Tribute to Duckworth

A The Challenge legend and Real World castmate Paula Beckert posted a lengthy tribute to Duckworth. The duo appeared on Real World: Key West and had a strong friendship over the years.

“1 of our 7 strangers…,” she wrote in her most recent Instagram post. ” Just needed to put some words to the loss of @themightyduckworth. It’s messy and a lot of rambling. I tried to find the right words, but they don’t exist. How could they? You can’t sum up a person like Tyler, nor are we supposed to.

She then spoke out about Duckworth’s personality. “When he walked into the room, he took up so much space. If there wasn’t room, he made some. The only problem is, Tyler isn’t here now and that space is still there. Less vibrant, more quiet. That b—ard took all his magnificence to heaven. Who knows, maybe heaven needs him more than we do.

But for now, it is supposed to hurt. Grief is simply all the unspent love you have for that person after they are gone. It’s just love.”

The MTV reality TV star pointed out that Duckworth was more than a contestant and cast member; he was a brother, friend, teacher, student, and so much more.

Berkert noted she and Duckworth hadn’t spoken in recent years. However, it wasn’t due to a fallout.

“Life gets in the way,” she wrote. “Brings us away. Death brings us back together. I hope he wasn’t scared. I hope he haunts me from time to time.”

She then added, “I hope he knows the love never stopped and it never will. Cause a ruckus up there for us, Tyler. Til we meet again







