U.S. Army Soldier Killed During Helicopter Training Accident At The Kentucky-Tennessee Border

A U.S. Army soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dustin K. Wright, 40, tragically lost his life during a helicopter training accident at a U.S. Army installation located at the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

According to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the incident took place on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. At the time, Wright was taking part in a routine training mission involving an AH-64 helicopter at Fort Campbell. The airborne division identified him on June 13.

Following the accident, which was not detailed, Fort Campbell Emergency Medical Services pronounced CW2 Dustin K. Wright dead at 6:45 p.m. He was 40 years old and was a pilot assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

An additional pilot, not identified, was also involved in the accident. The pilot sustained minor injuries and later arrived at the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. He later left the hospital on the night of the incident.

“The entire 101st Combat Aviation Brigade grieves the loss of CW2 Dustin Wright,” Col. Tyler Partridge, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, said.

“A former Infantryman, Dustin cherished every opportunity to be outside and support ground troops. He did so with strength and honor. We will forever cherish the memories of his service, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Reactions

Local politicians addressed Wright’s untimely death. Among them is Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, as per The Associated Press.

“No matter how it happens, when we lose someone who has committed to serving our country, I know it hurts that family but it should hurt us all,” Beshear said.

Kentucky state Senator Craig Richardson labeled Wright’s death “heartbreaking.”

“This tragedy is a solemn reminder that the dangers our military faces are not limited to distant battlefields,” Richardson said. “The call to serve brings risks at home, in training, preparation, and quiet readiness.”

Dustin K. Wright joined the U.S. Army back in 2010. He arrived at Fort Campbell in May 2022. He received the Air Medal with “C” Device, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Army Aviator Badge, the Army Parachutist Badge, and the Army Pathfinder Badge.

The fatal accident is currently under investigation.