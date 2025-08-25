22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Routine CT Scan Due To Hidden Danger

A 22-year-old Brazilian lawyer died after suffering from a severe allergic reaction while undergoing a routine CT scan. According to the New York Post via G1, Leticia Paul went into anaphylactic shock on Wednesday, August 20, at Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Rio do Sul.

Young Lawyer Dies From Allergic Reaction To CT Scan Contrast Dye

The young lawyer was partaking in a contrast-enhanced CT scan at the hospital. Suddenly, she suffered from an allergic reaction caused by the contrast dye injected prior to the CT scan.

Leticia’s aunt said they immediately rushed her niece to the hospital. Unfortunately, she died within a day of undergoing the routine procedure.

Her aunt explained that Leticia got a CT scan due to issues with her kidney stones. It seemed like a usual scan until her allergic reaction to the dye.

Like any severe allergy, suffering from anaphylaxis can be a life-threatening reaction, according to Mayo Clinic. It only has to take minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to for this to happen.

“Anaphylaxis causes the immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock,” it explained. This makes your blood pressure suddenly drop, and it narrows your airways to hinder your breathing.

Leticia likely had no idea she was allergic to whatever was in the dye. This dye would’ve been iodinated contrast that went into her vein, which helps doctors see CT scans more easily.

Although experts regard this dye as relatively safe, life-threatening reactions can occur in around one in every 5,000 to 10,000 patients, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The late lawyer recently graduated from Colégio Sinodal Ruy Barbosa’s law program. She was already taking postgraduate student in Law and Real Estate, reported Oeste SC Notícias.

Leticia’s school made a statement about the tragic and sudden death. “We express our solidarity with her family and friends, wishing them comfort and strength in this time of grief,” said the school.

Alto Vale Regional Hospital has also spoken up after the incident. It said it “regrets the loss and expresses its solidarity with the family.”

According to G1, the hospital “emphasized its commitment to ethics, transparency, and patient safety, noting that all procedures had been followed in accordance with recommended clinical protocols.”