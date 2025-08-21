3 Sets Of Twins Born Days Apart At Florida Hospital

Nurses were stunned to find three sets of twins born just days apart from each other at a Florida hospital. According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for AdventHealth Ocala revealed the wonderful and rare news on Wednesday, August 13.

Hospital Celebrates 3 Sets of Twins Born Within Four Days Of Each Other

The first set of twins arrived on July 27 and were two girls named Dara and Dana. Then, on July 29, a boy, Hudson, and a girl, Hazel, were born. Finally, twin girls Harley and Marceline came into this world on July 31.

One set of twins is rare enough, but to have three sets of twins arriving in the span of four days is extraordinary. In a statement, Nurse Manager of the Neonatal ICU at AdventHealth Ocala, Lacey Null, celebrated the births.

“Welcoming a new member of the family is always a special moment,” said Null. “The arrival of these children is a true blessing for their families and for our team. We are honored to provide the best possible care for them.”

Three Sets Of Twin Babies Remain In ICU

All six twins have remained in the hospital for extra medical care. We currently don’t know when nurses will discharge them. Still, we can be sure that the medical workers are giving these babies the best care.

“As the only hospital in Marion County where babies are delivered, AdventHealth Ocala is honored to be the first stop in so many families’ stories, especially when it’s double the love,” said a hospital spokesperson.

According to a study that PEOPLE cited, 12 of every 1,000 deliveries are twin babies. This ends up becoming around 1.6 million twin pairs born yearly.