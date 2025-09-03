22-Year-Old University Student Dies After Falling From Balcony

A 22-year-old student from Utah Tech University has died after plummeting from a fifth-story balcony. This happened on Sunday, August 31, to freshman Jordon Konanui-Kong, according to PEOPLE via a university spokesperson.

Freshman University Student Falls To Death From Five-Story Balcony

Utah Tech University Police Department received a 911 call around 5:42 local time. It came from someone outside of the university’s student housing after someone witnessed the fall.

UTPD arrived at the scene, as well as the St. George Fire Department. First responders learned that the student fell from the balcony of his room at Campus View Suites II, according to Chief Robert Stoker.

They quickly brought the freshman, who went by Don, to St. George Regional Hospital. Sadly, Don succumbed to his critical injuries at the hospital. According to Stoker, Don died “due to the injuries sustained in the fall.”

Now, police are investigating the circumstances of his death. Currently, the public doesn’t yet know the details behind the student’s fall.

University Speaks Up After Student Death

PEOPLE reached out to the university for a comment, but a spokesperson said they weren’t answering questions at this time.

“Utah Tech University is devastated by the loss of a member of our Utah Tech family,” said the spokesperson. “His presence will be deeply missed on campus.”

They also mentioned that mental health professionals would be available for faculty and students on campus. “We are thinking of the family and friends and will continue to support one another as we grieve together during this difficult time,” they added.

ABC News reported that according to the school’s calendar, the new academic year just began on August 20. It had only been around two weeks between the freshman’s arrival on campus and his tragic death.