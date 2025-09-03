rapper-hospitalized-after-dirt-bike-crash

Rapper Lil Woody recently shared a video from the hospital after a reported dirt bike accident in Atlanta.

“God’s going to protect those that do the work of the Lord,” Lil, real name Kenneth Copeland, explained from a hospital bed in the widely shared clip, which he originally posted on Instagram Stories. “No matter what goes on, pray. Ask for forgiveness. God will come through and protect you at all costs, even in a time of pain.”

In the video, Woody wore a neck brace and appeared to be in pain but responsive and recovering.

Before sharing the video from the hospital, the rapper posted photos and videos of himself on the streets of Atlanta with others and dirt bikes. A video on social media shows Lil injured and bloodied after the accident, with people rushing to check on him.

Rapper Lil Woody Reportedly ‘Doing Well’ Following Harrowing Bike Crash

Meanwhile, the rapper’s reps responded early Tuesday regarding the bike crash.

“Lil Woody has been released from the Hospital and is doing well,” his management team said, per Atlanta’s Fox 5. “He’s expecting to have a full & speedy recovery. He sustained a mild concussion and a few scrapes and bruises to the head.”

His reps also pointed out that the rapper was gracious for his fans’ support.

“Woody appreciates all the prayers that has [sic] been pouring in and remains in good spirits. God’s work is not done yet. He will continue to be blessed and be a blessing to others,” the rapper’s reps concluded.

In 2024, Lil Woody faced criticism after footage showed him cooperating with prosecutors in the YSL racketeering trial in Fulton County, Georgia. The bike-loving rapper gained attention for his testimony during the trial of Atlanta rapper Young Thug and over 20 associates.

He was labeled a “hostile witness” during the court proceedings and grew frustrated with the questions. At one point, he even fired his lawyer, a moment that went viral.