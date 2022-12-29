22 Hollywood Women Who Turned 50 In 2022

1. Amanda Peet (1/11/72)

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Peet may have turned 50 this year, but many of us remember her 20s due to her rise as an actress in comedies such as One Fine Day and She’s the One, she soon began to gain recognition with the 2000 release of The Whole Nine Yards.

2. Mia Hamm (3/17/72)

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion got a kick out of turning 50 this year.

3. Jennie Garth (4/3/72)

The actress best known for her role in 90210 can’t seem to escape her Beverly Hills friends. Her good friend and co-star, Tori Spelling, wished Garth a happy birthday in true ’80s fashion.

4. Jennifer Garner (4/17/72)

Garner had an early surprise birthday present. Her childhood crush, Donny Osmond, showed up at a restaurant to celebrate her birthday and sing Garner some of her favorite songs.

5. Carmen Electra (4/20/72)

The actress and model hit the bigtime back in the ‘90s with her role as Lani McKenzie on Baywatch. At 50, she’s still being watched by fans around the world.

6. Angie Harmon (8/10/72)

The actress best known for playing Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order celebrated her “death day,” as she called her 50th birthday in this Instagram reel with friends and family.

7. Julie Benz (5/1/72)

On her 50th birthday, the actress famous for her roles as Darla on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Rita on Dexter had a bitingly fun time with family and friends.

8. Amanda Freitag (5/11/72)

The celebrity chef and author gained media recognition as a judge on the culinary reality game show Chopped back in 2009. Thankfully, her birthday wasn’t on the chopping block this year.

9. Laverne Cox (5/29/22)

The glamorous actress showed us that dolls aren’t just for kids. On her 50th birthday, the Cox celebrated her new decade in the most fabulous way possible: as a Barbie doll.

10. Molly Parker (6/30/72)

(Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images)

The Canadian actress may have turned 50 this year, but she still believes the world is made up of pixie dust. After all, Parker will be playing Mary Darling in Disney’s upcoming movie, Peter Pan & Wendy.

11. Lisa Leslie (7/7/72)

The head coach for the Triplets in the BIG3 professional basketball league, Leslie shook things up on her birthday. The former WNBA player traded her sneakers for heels as she headed to the dance floor with her husband.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING: This All-Natural Supplement Restored Moisture And Strength To My Dry, Brittle Strands

12. Maya Rudolph (7/27/72)

Nothing holds a candle to Rudolph’s comedy sketches. The comedian continues to have us all in stitches as she enters her 50s.

13. Cameron Diaz (8/30/72)

(Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Although Diaz began her professional career as a model, we all know her for the many romcom characters she has played. From playing jazz singer Tina Carlyle on The Mask to being the voice of Princess Fiona in the Shrek franchise, the actress has won her way into the hearts of many fans.

14. Kennedy (9/8/72)

The former MTV VJ and current Fox News host known best by Kennedy turned 50 this year. Apparently she celebrated in Greece with several of her close friends. Yiamis!

15. Gwyneth Paltrow (9/27/72)

Paltrow didn’t shy away from turning 50 this year. In fact, she celebrated her golden year by appearing in her birthday suit on social media.

16. Gabrielle Union (10/29/72)

Union decided to walk into 50 like the champion she is. Although the actress had her breakthrough role in 2000’s Bring It On, she’s gone on to receive international recognition as an advocate for women’s health and violence against women.

17. Tracee Ross Ellis (10/29/72)

On her birthday, Ellis shared a montage of herself over the years on Instagram. The reel shows that she is 50 and grateful, and includes a voiceover of her sharing what 50 means to her.

18. Toni Collette (11/1/72)

(Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

The award-winning actress is sharing the limelight with her 50th birthday. Although Collette was well-known in the ’90s for her role in The Sixth Sense, she continues to earn recognition and nominations for her current television and movie roles.

19. Jenny McCarthy (11/1/72)

McCarthy is being real about what 50 means to her. In her birthday reel, she asks how many people will feel old when they find out that the former Singled Out host is now 50.

20. Thandiwe Newton (11/6/72)

The award-winning British actress is well-known for her roles in Mission Impossible 2 and Crash. The 50 year old was also one of the 100 most influential Black Britons according to the 2019 Powerlist.

21. Rebecca Romijn (11/6/72)

This year, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress entered a new frontier as she celebrated her 50th birthday. Obviously, the former model has no fear of aging and exploring new territory.

22. Alyssa Milano (12/19/72)

Milano may just be the quintessential childhood star of the ’80s to turn 50 this year. The Who’s the Boss? actress was a fan favorite to many kids who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s.

More From Suggest