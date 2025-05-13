21 Dead, Multiple Injured After Bus Plummets Into Ravine

21 people have died, and at least 30 are injured after a bus slid over a cliff edge in Sri Lanka.

According to a translated report by the Sri Lanka Police, the incident occurred on Sunday, May 11, during the early hours of the morning. The bus was traveling from Kataragama to Kurunegala. It veered off the road, crashing into a ravine with at least 50 occupants inside. The news release explains that the accident hurt over 30 people on board, including the driver. Emergency services transported the injured passengers to local hospitals. The report states, So far, five men and three women have died. However, the death toll has risen according to multiple sources.

Per a report by AP News, Buddhika Manathunga, a police spokesperson, explained that 21 people have died and 35 are injured. The bus flipped over when it reached the bottom of the ravine. A large group of workers and emergency service personnel worked tirelessly to free passengers from the wreckage. Images of the crash site appear to show that the roof may have come off and separated from the rest of the vehicle.

Police Are Investigating The Cause Of The Bus Accident

AP News explains that authorities have not revealed why the bus veered off the road. Police have reportedly started an investigation into whether the driver was at fault or if there was a mechanical fault with the vehicle. Authorities have confirmed that a state-run company operated the bus. The outlet also explains that bus accidents are, unfortunately, rather common in Sri Lanka. The area is known for narrow roads, which are poorly maintained, and reckless driving often causes incidents.

Earlier this year, a tourist lost her life in Sri Lanka as she hung out of a train to take a selfie. The 53-year-old grandmother was reportedly hanging from the train’s footboard. She lost her balance and hit a rock before falling from the locomotive.

The tourist suffered severe head injuries and emergency services transported her to the Badulla Teaching Hospital. A doctor reportedly treated her, but she did not survive.