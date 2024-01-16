2024 Emmys: Martin Lawrence Sparks Concerns During ‘Martin’ Reunion

The 2024 Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on January 15. The stars were out in full droves for the annual event. One of the highlights of the night took place during the presentation for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The cast of the hit ’90s sitcom “Martin” reunited on stage for the first time since the show ended in 1997.

But despite the excitement surrounding the reunion, there was also concern about the famed comedian. During the presentation, Martin’s speech and awareness seemed to be a little off which sparked conversation among concerned fans who were watching.

Were you excited to see Martin Lawrence and the #Martin cast reunite 27 years later at the #Emmys? pic.twitter.com/9bK7MsLXOH — TVLine.com (@TVLine) January 16, 2024

Tisha Campbell Reflects on Martin’s Impact

Martin’s show caused a bit of a culture shock in the 90s as it took the airwaves by storm. Celebrity guests from M.C. Hammer to the Notorious B.I.G. to the United States Women’s Olympic Basketball Team all contributed to its popularity. Even to this day artists such as Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Fabolous have made references to the show in their music.

Tisha Campbell, who played Martin’s love interest, Gina, on the show told BET that part of the reason for the show’s success was because it was something that people could relate to.

“It really resounded with people’s hearts and then the friends that surrounded them, it reminded people that love is real, Black love is real and they can have it because it’s never been represented before,” Campbell said. “Seeing us loving one another, figuring out with our friends, what life is all about, and getting through the bad times. It was important to see.”

‘Martin’ Star Pays Homage to Deceased Cast Member

While fans were excited to see the old crew reunite on stage during the Emmys, it did carry a somber undertone. That’s because one major piece was missing from the reunion. Thomas Mikal Ford who played Tommy Strawn in the sitcom passed away in 2016 due to a ruptured abdominal aneurysm. Carl Anthony Payne II, who played Cole Brown paid tribute to his former co-star following his death.

“He was just that guy! Just that lovable, big guy,” Payne said. “He was himself all the time, the same great person all the time, and his laugh was definitely infectious. That was my dog, for real.”