2000s-pop-punk-band-steps-down-from-major-tour-due-to-health-issues

A popular 2000s pop punk band has stepped away from a major tour due to health issues.

In a statement on social media, the All-American Rejects announced they wouldn’t be continuing to perform at stops for the Jonas Brothers tour after frontman Tyson Ritter struggled with his vocal cords.

“Unfortunately, Tyson has to take some vocal rest,” the pop punk band stated. “And we will be stepping away from the remainder of the Jonas Brothers tour. His voice needs a little time to bounce back, so he doesn’t do any real damage.”

The bandmates further shared, “It’s been such an amazing run, and we are bummer to have to cut it short. Massive love to the JoBros, their crew, and everyone who’s been singing along every night. You’ve made this tour something special.”

The bandmates made the announcement just hours before they were set to perform at the Jonas Brothers tour stop at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Prior to hitting the road with the Jonas Brothers, The All-American Rejects did their independent “House Party” tour with pop-up shows in various locations, including a bowling alley in Minnesota.

The Pop Punk Band’s Fans Quickly React to the Bad Tour News

Following the news that The All-American Rejects were stepping back from the Jonas Brothers Tour, fans, aka Rejects, took to social media to share their support.

“Sending healing vibes your way, Tyson!” a fan wrote. “We’re in it for the long haul, can’t wait to party again when you’re better.”

Another fan also stated, “Feel better, Tyson!! Thank you, rejects, for everything you’ve given us this year.”

However, some fans weren’t too happy about the tour cancellation, with some stating they bought tickets specifically to see them.

“This is devastating news, AAR was the main reason I bought the tickets for Wednesday,” one of the unhappy fans penned. “😭 wishes for a quick and safe recovery, and please come back to Pittsburgh in the future!”

A fellow unhappy fan pointed out, “Two things can exist at the same time, and it’s that you guys need rest, and people deserve refunds. You guys are a huge generational band, which is awesome. But a lot of people booked just for you. Refunds should be available.”

















