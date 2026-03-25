Former Pussycat Doll Member Won’t Be Involved in Reunion Tour Due to Political Views

Following the news that the Pussycat Dolls were reuniting for a new tour, one of the bandmates announced she would not be involved due to political differences.

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During her appearance on The Maverick Approach podcast, Jessica Sutta alleged that she was never notified about the reunion tour.

“None of us were called. None of us were told about anything. In fact, we were blindsided,” she claimed.

Sutta then said that she didn’t receive a call from her former bandmate, Nicole Scherzinger, until the reunion tour was announced. The singer said she didn’t pick up the phone.

“I don’t plan to call her back,” Sutta continued. “I love Nicole. This is very bittersweet for me. I respect her as an artist. I even cried with joy when she won her Tony just recently.”

Sutta went on to claim that she wasn’t asked to appear on the reunion tour because she was a “liability” due to her political views. The singer is an outspoken supporter of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. She said she supported him because of their shared medical beliefs.

The singer noted that she experienced medical issues due to the COVID-19 vaccine. She said the vaccine left her feeling “like I was on the brink of death.”

“I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA,” she continued. “Do I love what Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war.”

Sutta then said, “[But] we didn’t have a chance for the [vaccine] injured community to get help without him. People are screaming at me, ‘You’re MAGA, you’re MAGA.’ Yeah, I am.”

“I triple down on it,” she added. “Because I’m so sick of people telling me who I should be.”

Other Former Pussycat Dolls Bandmates Were Also Not Called About the Reunion Tour

Along with Sutta, ex-Pussycat Dolls bandmate Carmit Bachard also claimed no one reached out to her about the reunion tour.

She said she had heard about the reunion when it was announced to the public.

“In light of recent developments, I feel it is important to speak honestly and respectfully,” she explained in an Instagram post. “I was not contacted regarding the group’s decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public.”

She further stated, “Given my history with the brand, having been part of its foundation long before its commercial debut and instrumental in the connections that led to the record deal… I would have appreciated direct communication.”