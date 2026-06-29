singer-songwriter-was-recently-hospitalized-for-appendicitis

Singer-songwriter Kristen McNamara is on the road to recovery after recently being hospitalized for appendicitis.

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In an Instagram post in late May, McNamara shared detials about her health woes. She also posted a photo of herself giving a thumbs-up while in a hospital bed.

“Appendicitis, lucky meeeeeee! Left arm vein burst during the cat scan, so they had to use my guitar playing arm,” she wrote. “Next show is in 3 days, should be good! Awaiting a surgeon now, hopefully I’m not the reason someone has to leave the sandbar during their Sunday fun boat day 🤷🏼‍♀️ Sorry in advance if so…”

McNamara then thanked all the healthcare workers who helped with the appendicitis.

“Thank you Advanced Urgent Care for helping me and thank you Henry for taking me to the hospital!” she noted. “Pain meds have kicked in, Hell yea!”

The singer-songwriter later updated her post, writing that she was out of surgery and had been admitted into the intensive care unit for the night.

“Sadly, I will not be able to pick up more than 10 pounds for the next 3 to 4 weeks,” she shared. “So I will have to get creative with playing my guitar (it’s a good thing truffles is 9.5lbs) hehe, but no shows for me this week.”

McNamara went on to reassure her fans that she would return to the stage very soon. “Thank you to everybody for keeping me in your thoughts,” she added. “And also keeping me entertained lol while I really can’t laugh much without pain, it’s worth it when I do!”

McNamara Opened Up About Another Health Issue While Recovering From Appendicitis

Days after revealing she was hospitalized, McNamara opened up about another health issue she has been struggling with.

“Some of you may not know I was born with a condition called Chiari Malformation,” she shared. “And while it’s nothing serious, basically a part of my brain is a little bit pinched near the brain stem.”

The singer-songwriter pointed out that while it is rare for her to experience symptoms from Chiari Malformation, which includes fainting and vertigo. She noted that this is why her dog, Truffles, is a medical alert animal.

“Yesterday she started to do her medical alert routine, as I was in the fetal position on the floor of my cottage,” she explained. “I knew it had nothing to do with Chiari…. So apparently her instincts surpass what I thought was the only thing she knew how to do.”

Luckily, Truffles’ instincts were correct. McNamara stated that had she not gotten help immediately, the appendicitis situation would have been worse.

“Truffles has been with me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” McNamara further noted. “She’s also been part of some of my most happy moments in life, but one thing I know is she’s always authentic, consistent and loyal to a T, literally.”

She then thanked those who had helped her and Truffles throughout the medical situation.