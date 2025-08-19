2 Utah Police Officers Fatally Shot Following ‘Multiple 911 Hangup Calls’

Sergeant Lee Sorensen, 56, and Officer Eric Estrada, 31, two Utah officers, were fatally shot after responding to a domestic violence call following “multiple 911 hangup calls.” The suspect, identified as Ryan Michael Bate, is accused of killing Sorensen and Estrada.

According to a press release issued by the Brigham City Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 17. At around 9:02 p.m., police received “multiple 911 hangup calls” from a Trementon residence.

One Tremonton Garland Police Department (TGPD) officer, either Sorensen or Estrada, responded to the residence and began speaking to an occupant, who reported an “apparent domestic disturbance.” At that moment, a male, identified as Bate by Fox 13, emerged and shot the officer, the release alleged.

A second TGPD officer then responded to assist the first. However, shortly after arriving, Bate allegedly fatally shot him, too.

A third law enforcement agent, a Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Mike Allred, arrived at the scene. He and his police service dog, Azula, suffered gunshot wounds and were evacuated to a local hospital and specialty veterinary clinic. They have received medical treatment and are in “fair condition.”

Eventually, Bate was convinced to put down his weapon by bystanders, the release alleged. Additional police officers arrived, and Bate was taken into custody. He was booked into Box Elder County Jail on charges of aggravated murder.

Domestic Violence, Officers Remembered

A probable cause statement obtained by Fox 13 alleged that Ryan Michael Bate had “assaulted his wife by slamming her head into a door frame.”

This comes more than a year after Bate was charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child following an alleged family fight, which occurred at the same residence. As per KSL, the case was dismissed after the woman chose not to testify against Bate.

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox addressed the fatal shooting via a statement on X. He ordered flags on all state facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of Sorensen and Estrada.

“We owe these heroes a debt that can never be repaid, ” Cox said. May God bless the Sorensen and Estrada families, and all those who are hurting in this time of loss.”

A procession was held for Sergeant Lee Sorensen and Officer Eric Estrada on Monday, August 18. Both are survived by their wives and their children.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.