2 Texas Men Allegedly Impersonated Cops To Invade Home, Got Fatally Shot By Residents

An attempted home invasion in Texas, allegedly carried out by two men posing as police officers, was cut short after the terrified residents opened fire at them, killing them on the spot.

As reported by KPRC, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. in Houston, Texas. At around 11 p.m., the Houston Police Department (HPD) were made aware of an attempted home invasion and a subsequent shooting at a Bellnole Drive residence, located on Southest Houston.

Investigators learned that two men, unnamed, had arrived at the residence wearing bulletproof vests, ski masks, and “some sort of badge” around their necks, according to HPD’s Lieutenant Khan. They claimed, according to the residents, to be police officers having a warrant.

However, the residents quickly became suspicious. As per Khan, they noticed that the supposed police officers didn’t arrive in a patrol car and they didn’t see any sirens or lights.

“The homeowners were okay. They became suspicious because, you know, they had a ring camera too. And the suspects were saying they had a warrant,” Khan said. “But, you know, it’s just two people. And they’re masked up, and no police cars, no lights or anything like that.”

Attempted Home Invasion, Fatal Shooting

As their suspicions arose, police detailed that the two suspects began firing into the house, through the front door. The residents, terrified, albeit thinking fast, returned fire and fatally struck both men, who were pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the residents were unscathed, including a young child, as reported by ABC13.

“They look to be younger, maybe at the most like in their 30s,” Khan said of the suspects. “The complainants are okay. They’re not struck, they’re not injured.”

After they responded to the scene, police detectives spent hours collecting evidence and speaking with homeowners in the area, as per KPRC. One of the neighbors told the outlet that crime has significantly increased in the area. The attempted home invasion has left them in shock.

The incident remains under investigation. The HPD has requested that anyone with information reach out to HPD’s Homicide Division or to Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS (8477).