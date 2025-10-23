2 NYPD Cops Heroically Save Toddler From Choking To Death In Close Call

A choking child is every parent’s worst nightmare. But fortunately for this toddler, two NYPD cops came to his rescue.

They saved the toddler from choking to death in a very close call. The incident happened at the boy’s Queens apartment. In now viral footage, two officers heroically rushed into action, saving 10-month-old Makai’s life.

They responded to a call from the family on October 10. The toddler was choking and “in an unresponsive state due to an obstruction in his breathing passage” when police arrived.

The officers immediately sprang into action. One officer picked the toddler up and began patting him on the back. Finally, the child’s airway cleared, and he became alert again. After the choking incident, first responders wanted to check out the young boy.

They placed him in an ambulance to the Elmhurst Hospital Center. Fortunately, it appears he’s going to make a full recovery. The toddler’s mom, Asia Rodriguez, praised the officers for acting quickly.

NYPD Officers Save Choking Child

She spoke with WABC about the incident.

“He’s my life and I’m going to make sure every second counts and make sure I save him,” she told the outlet.

She wants the opportunity to thank both of the NYPD officers for saving her son’s life.

“If I could see them, if they could come to my house directly and I could shake their hands and hug them, I would hug them,” she told WABC. “God bless them. I hope that whatever blessings they could be offered in their life that they are offered [them], because they did absolutely what they were supposed to do and my son is here because of them.”

It’s something that the toddler’s father also agreed with. He’s thankful that the officers had the proper training to help them.

“It’s just incredible to see what they’re doing with the right training,” Makai’s dad, Brandon Laboy, told the network. “It’s just – they saved his life. In those moments, you can’t understate how good the training that they have is. So it’s an awesome thing to see.”