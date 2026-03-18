2-more-daytime-talk-shows-were-just-canceled

Two long-running, fan-favorite daytime talk shows have been canceled, joining a growing list of others as the television landscape continues to change.

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According to Variety, NBCUniversal is ending the original production of its first-run syndicated programming. This decision cancels the talk shows Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show, as well as Access Hollywood and Access Daily.

While production has already wrapped for Karamo and The Steve Wilkos Show, new episodes will continue to air through the summer. NBCUniversal previously announced that its flagship talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, would also end this year after seven seasons.

In first-run syndication, producers sell shows directly to local stations instead of on a single network. This model was once highly profitable for stars like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. However, with the rise of streaming, it has become less financially viable for major producers.

Execs Weigh In On the Changing Daytime TV Landscape

Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment Business, explained the decision to cancel the talk shows.

“NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations,” Berwick said, per Variety. “The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years, and we’re very proud of the teams behind them.”

Karamo Brown and Steve Wilkos. (Photos by Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images and John Lamparski/WireImage)

Frank Cicha, head of programming for Fox TV Stations, also weighed in on the changing television landscape.

“I think it’s symptomatic that the economics have changed,” Cicha told Variety last month. “The levels of audiences that these shows were garnering just couldn’t justify the cost.”

Hosted by Karamo Brown, Karamo is in its fourth season and is executive-produced by Kerry Shannon and Gloria Harrison-Hall. The Steve Wilkos Show, currently in its 19th season, is the second-longest-running daytime talk show in production. Rachelle Wilkos serves as its executive producer.

Meanwhile, Access Hollywood, hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, and Zuri Hall, is in its 30th year.