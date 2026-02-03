2-major-daytime-talk-shows-ending

Unfortunate news for fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri – both daytime talk shows are set to end.

According to Variety, the two daytime talk shows will be wrapping up at the end of 2026. Sherri is ending its run with four seasons, while The Kelly Clarkson Show has been on the air for seven seasons.

Debmar-Mercury, which produces and distributes Sherri, confirmed the news, stating that the show’s season four production will continue as planned. The talk show will be airing its final episodes in the fall.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” the Debmar-Mercury co-parents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus shared in a joint statement. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

Fox TV Stations executive vice president of programming, Frank Cicha, previously called Sherri a “linchpin” to the daytime lineup.

Sherri is taped at New York City’s Chelsea Studios.

Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out About Her Daytime Talk Show Ending

Following news that her daytime talk show is officially ending, Kelly Clarkson spoke out about the situation.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us.”

Clarkson also said she was grateful for the fans who have supported the show and NBC for being a “supportive and incredible partner.”

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision,” she pointed out. “But this season will be my hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter in our lives.”

However, Clarkson said this wasn’t goodbye. She will continue to make music and perform live shows. She also said fans will be able ot catch her on The Voice from time to time.

“You never know where I might end up next,” she stated.

“I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be part of your lives,” Clarkson added. “And for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”