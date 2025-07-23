2 Missing Girls Found Dead In Septic Tank After Stopping To Take A Shower

The bodies of two missing sisters were found in a septic tank after they had gone to take a shower in Belize. Little did they know that there was an open septic tank that they would drown in on Monday, July 21, according to PEOPLE.

Two Young Girls Drowned In Septic Tank After Deciding To “Take A Shower”

Police were alerted to the bodies of 8-year-old Anllely Argueta and 7-year-old Lauri around 5 PM local time. Officers found their bodies inside an open septic pit in Bella Vista. This incident occurred in the Toledo District of the Central American country, according to local outlet 7 News Belize.

The sisters allegedly left to run an errand for their grandmother, Ligia Contreras, when they came across a construction site. Love FM reported that Bella Vista Chairman, Jose Morales, revealed how the girls ended up in the septic tank.

The younger sister allegedly “decided to take a shower” in the open tank and drowned. Her older sister attempted to jump in and save her, but she drowned with her.

After the girls didn’t return home, the family got worried and left the home to search for them. They soon tragically found their bicycles and clothes nearby before finding their bodies in the water.

The girls’ mother, Delmi Argueta, told 7 News Belize how they were never meant to find the construction site. “They never arrived there … they took another route and that’s how they ended up [at the tank],” she said. “One of them was found without clothes and the other had on her clothes and they hid their bikes behind the house that was there.”

The Horrifying Discovery

Argueta called her mom and asked if she’d seen her girls, to which she replied with a “no.” Once the grandmother came out, she noticed the bikes.

“When I got there, they told me they were in that pit, and so I jumped in to take them out but they were already dead,” the mother said. “I think that they wanted to swim in the water but they didn’t know that the pit was deep — we didn’t even know that the pit was there.”

Contreras told local outlet Greater Belize how she realized her granddaughters were in the septic tank. “I found a stick, I stuck it in, I felt there was something there, and I called out to her to hurry up because they had fallen into the well,” she said.

Morales explained why the septic tank was open in the first place. “People take advantage of the dry season to do septics and they cannot finish it or cover it before the rainy season starts,” said Morales.

“This is what causes the flooding and when it’s already full with water … they cannot finish. So we need to address all of this to our community and this is something serious that we need to look into.”

Doctors pronounced the two girls dead after the family brought them to a local clinic. The authorities are still investigating the incident.