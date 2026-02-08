2-homicides-reported-in-san-jose-just-hours-before-super-bowl

Just hours before the 2026 Super Bowl was set to kick off, two homicides were reported within a few minutes of where the game will be played.

In a statement, the San Jose Police Department officials confirmed that a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paseo de San Antonio in downtown San José at approximately 2:20 a.m.

“Several Patrol and Special Operations Officers working in the area arrived quickly,” the statement reads. “And located two adult male victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Medical personnel also arrived quickly, but despite their efforts at medical intervention, both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Officials further stated that preliminary information has shown it was an isolated incident. The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victims.

The incident occurred less than 30 minutes from Levi’s Stadium, where the Super Bowl will take place. The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks.

The Incident Is Being Investigated as San Jose’s Second and Third Homicide of 2026

Meanwhile, San Jose Police Department officials shared that the incident is being investigated as the city’s second and third homicide of 2026.

The first homicide seemingly occurred last week. Two men were arrested after being accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy. The tragic event occurred in a parking lot of a business on Winchester Boulevard just north of E. Hamilton Avenue.

In another statement, San Jose Department officials said that upon arrival, officers located the victim. The teen suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, the teen succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

“Detectives utilized a combination of investigative methods,” the statement continued. “Including automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology and public safety cameras, which helped rapidly advance the investigation and identify the suspect vehicle. Through continued investigative efforts, Detectives identified Jose Flores and John Flores as the primary suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest.”

The men, who are Santa Clara residents, were arrested and subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation,” the statement added.