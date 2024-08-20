2 Dead in Severe Flooding in Connecticut, Over 100 Rescued in Dramatic Video

Devastating “1,000-year level” flooding has left two dead and dozens of people being rescued in the state of Connecticut.

A state of emergency has been declared in Connecticut after the southwest part of the state endured catastrophic flooding and heavy rainfall. Gov. Ned Lamont stated that more than 100 people were helped by search and rescue teams in the evening hours of Sunday, Aug. 18.

Lamont declared the emergency on Monday, Aug. 19. He cited extensive damage and the potential need for federal assistance. Along with Connecticut, a state of emergency has also been declared in Suffolk County on Long Island, New York. More than 10 inches of rain fell in that area.

A rescue in Beacon Falls, Connecticut was caught on camera as well.

In a report about the two deaths, it was revealed that both were women and in separate cars caught up in the excessively flooding Little River in Oxford, Connecticut. One of the women tragically was swept away as firefighters attempted to rescue her. The other got out of her vehicle and tried to hold on to a sign. Unfortunately, the water was too strong for her to keep a secure grip.

“This is a tragic and devastating day for Oxford,” George Temple, the town’s first selectman, shared.

The bodies of two women swept away were recovered on Monday,

Meanwhile, eighteen people were reportedly rescued from the Brookside Inn Restaurant in Oxford. Firefighters had to use an aerial ladder to conduct the rescue.

Another person was also rescued from an adjacent apartment.

Parts of Connecticut Face ‘An Environmental and Economic Disaster’ Amid Devastating Flooding

Meanwhile, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor, Dan Panico, predicts that parts of Connecticut may face “an environmental and economic disaster” amid devastating flooding.

“Millions of gallons of water, turtles, fish, everything is downstream along with the personal belongings of many of the houses that were flooded,” Panico explained.

He then estimated repairs to one road alone could be $10 million.

Jeremy Rodorigo, a firefighter from the neighboring town of Beacon Falls, also spoke about structural issues as rescues continue. “And we were worried about the structural integrity of the restaurant because there were literally cars floating by and large objects hitting the building.”

Meanwhile, Weather.com senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman stated that more rain could be on the way. “In summer you can get these small areas of torrential rain on the order of a county or two wide that can cause major problems,” he said. “Hopefully that will keep from having another situation like Sunday.”