‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Kat Dennings and Musician Andrew W.K. Get Married

Kat Dennings, the actress best known for her role in 2 Broke Girls, exchanged vows with musician Andrew W.K. in an intimate ceremony. The wedding went down in the couple’s private Los Angeles backyard last month.

With a guest list of approximately 15 attendees, the garden wedding was a low-key affair. Notable figures such as Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were among those present.

The entire event was meticulously organized by the newlyweds themselves, with Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. taking charge of the wedding arrangements. W.K., whose initials stand for Wilkes-Krier, is best known for his hit song Party Hard.

“I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event’ in every way,” Dennings said in an interview with Vogue on Monday.

“I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch. Which took three entire days,” she continued. “I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch.”

Dennings said the couple “proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment” about three years ago. The proposal itself inspired the vibes for their big day.

“The kitchen engagement moment kept calling back to us,” she explained. “We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist.”

“I felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man,” Dennings proclaimed. “The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other’s eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife.”