1994’s ‘The Crow’ Director Slams Remake Following Poor Box Office: ‘Not Much Cash to Grab It Seems’

The Crow remake is getting roasted by critics, with the director of the 1994 classic enjoying some tea as the box office takes a nosedive.

For many fans, the 1994 version of The Crow starring Brandon Lee is hallowed ground. Not only is the film well-regarded (it boasts an 86% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes), but the tragic accidental death of Lee during the production of the film makes The Crow seem like an unlikely candidate for a remake.

Of course, several sequels and a TV show make it apparent that the powers that be will flog the concept as long as the cash is flowing.

However, it seems the bucks may have stopped with the new remake, which dropped over the weekend. And boy, did it drop.

The film, starring FKA twigs and Bill Skarsgård grossed $4.6 million at the box office during its opening weekend. Variety reports that its production budget was approximately $50 million. This means the film is a major box office boner, with eggs all over the face of everyone involved.

Meanwhile, the original film’s director, Alex Proyas, is loving it. He’s been dragging the film and it’s failure all weekend. He kicked it the recent roasting with a meme claiming he was “marked safe” from seeing the film.

The director of 1994’s ‘The Crow’, Alex Proya, has been roasting the new remake on social media. (Image via Facebook / Alex Proyas)

Then, once those box office numbers were in, he brewed a bit more tea. “I thought the remake was a cynical cash-grab. Not much cash to grab it seems,” Proyas posted on Facebook on Sunday, Aug. 25.

The Original ‘The Crow’ Director Continues to Mercilessly Drag the Remake

Proyas has also shared several scathing reviews of The Crow remake. One from popular YouTuber “The Critical Drinker”, called the film “The Worst Movie of the Year”. It also included a thumbnail that seems to show star Bill Skarsgård in the midst of defecating.

“The review we’ve all been waiting for,” Proyas wrote. “It’s a bit like flogging a dead horse now so I think I’ll stop after this…until another funny one comes along.”

Proyas has posted several scathing reviews of ‘The Crow’ remake, including a particularly scathing one from YouTuber the Critical Drinker. (Image via Facebook / Alex Proyas)

“Maybe they can lend their DCPs [Digital Cinema Package] to film schools for classes on how NOT to make a movie?” Proyas wrote in another post. “The theatres sure won’t need ’em after next weekend. 😂,” he quipped

However, after multiple posts about the film’s failure through Monday, Proyas relented. Perhaps sensing he was kicking a lot of folks while they were down, the veteran director seemed to pack up his toys after all the fun.

“Think I’ll stay away from the internet for a while,” Proyas wrote earlier today. “Apologies to my friends and supporters – you can always find me on Patreon where things are always so much more sane.”