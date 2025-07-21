19 People Injured After Fireworks Show Goes Wrong

At least 19 people have been injured after a fireworks show in Germany experienced some issues. According to the Associated Press, German authorities said four of the 19 victims were seriously injured.

Fireworks Accident At German Fair Injures 19 People, Burns One Child

This comes after the fireworks went off nearly at ground level along the banks of the Rhine River. This was at the Rheinkirmes fair in the city of Düsseldorf on Friday, July 18. Images from the event showed the fireworks erupting too early and too close to the ground.

A spokesperson from the event, Peter Dietlmaier, made a statement in regards to the dangerous incident. “Our thoughts are with those affected and their families,” said Dietlmaier. “We wish all those affected a speedy recovery from the consequences of the accident. We deeply regret the accident.”

According to DPA, among the four with serious injuries was a child. Dusseldorf Fire Department revealed that this child sustained burns from the fireworks.

The response to the event was enormous. Nearly 80 fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene to help that evening.

After the fireworks accident, the fair organizers ended the event early for the day. They were then deciding whether or not to continue the fireworks tradition for next year’s event.

So how did something like this even happen? The investigation is still ongoing, but a spokesperson suggested that a launch container may have tipped over. This could have caused the fireworkers to launch at a lower altitude instead of launching vertically.

Traditionally, this 10-day event includes amusement park rides, fireworks and drone shows, and more entertainment. The St. Sebastianus Rifle Club organizes the fair yearly, its history tracing back all the way to 1316.

This year, the fair began on July 11. The incident occurred just a week after the fair began, and has just ended after its 10th day.

So far, it seems all the injured victims are recovering smoothly in the hospital. There have yet to be any deaths, but firework accidents can lead to life-altering injuries.

In a similar incident, a man from Kentucky lost some fingers and nearly his eyesight. A firework he lit exploded in his hand, resulting in serious injuries that hospitalized him.