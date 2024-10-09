18-year-old-high-schooler-dies-after-collapsing-at-finish-line-of-half-marathon

A family in Missouri is mourning the loss of a high school senior who tragically passed away shortly after finishing a half marathon. Rudy “Junior” Zevallos was taken to the hospital after collapsing at the finish line on Saturday at the race in Lebanon, Missouri. He was later pronounced dead, per The Kansas City Star.

Zevallos was just 18 years old, as shared by his family, who started a GoFundMe campaign over the weekend to assist with funeral expenses.

On the GoFundMe, the Zevallos family explained that their son’s “exact cause of his death is unclear at this time, but we do know his body temperature reached a fatal level and his heart stopped.”

“Junior was a remarkable friend, student, brother, and son,” the family continued. “He was driven by a competitive spirit. [He had] a relentless determination to not just complete, but master any and all challenges. Immersing himself in the study of the Bible, mastering the knowledge of investing, and devouring self-improvement books. He was always striving to become the absolute best version of himself.”

“Junior was loved by so many and his loss is a devastation for everyone,” the family added.

Rudy “Junior” Zevallos was taken to the hospital after collapsing at the finish line of a half marathon on Saturday. (Image via GoFundMe)

Junior’s family shared that he was an active participant in football, track, and wrestling at his school. Recently, he also enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to honor his father’s legacy.

The High School Senior’s Family Makes Sure His Marathon Time Is Noted, As He Reached His Goal

“I would like to make a final note that I know Junior would want everyone to know,” his family concluded in his GoFundMe. “His goal was to complete the [half] marathon in under two hours. He completed at an hour and fifty-eight minutes.”

Meanwhile, a memorial is now taking shape outside the 7 Brew coffee shop in Lebanon, honoring Junior, who worked there.

“He was the most genuine, kind, and well-spoken child,” Natalie Young, 7 Brew’s manager and Junior’s boss told local outlet KY3. “I fell in love with him from the start.”

“He would always find a way to be able to, like, I guess you would say, bond with each customer that came through and even the coworkers,” Young added. “He always had something in common with somebody.”

“I always looked forward to working with him at work. It was always a good time with him around,” Mike McCoy, 7 Brews’ assistant manager told the outlet. “I was very comfortable with talking to him pretty much about anything.”

As of this writing, Junior’s GoFundMe has raised over $26,000.