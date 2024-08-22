17-year-old-high-schooler-dies-after-tractor-falls-on-him-in-tragic-accident

A 17-year-old high schooler from Wisconsin tragically lost his life when the tractor he was operating overturned and fell on him. Race Landon, the victim, was using a tractor to remove a fallen tree from a driveway when the fatal accident occurred on Friday, Aug. 16, around 3:30 p.m. local time.

As Landon attempted to pull the tree, the front end of the tractor lifted, causing it to roll backward with him still on board, according to local reports. Tragically, the tractor then toppled onto the teen, resulting in injuries that ultimately led to his death, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

After a family member found Landon in the driveway and called 911, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrived and confirmed that the teenager had passed away at the scene.

The 17-Year-Old High Schooler Had Major Upcoming Plans Before His Life Was Tragically Cut Short

Landon had major aspirations for the years following his senior year of high school, according to his obituary. As he embarked on his final year at Cassville High School, he had recently enlisted in the Army. He planned to begin basic training after graduating in May. His ultimate dream was to become an Army Ranger, and he intended to further his education to become an attorney.

Race was beloved by his peers. In high school, he actively participated in a variety of activities, including track, band, choir, and the business club. He held notable positions such as class treasurer and vice president of the student council. He was also a member of the National Honor Society. Race thrived in the realm of entertainment, serving as the anchor for CSD News and performing in CHS theater productions. He also earned a gold award at the state level in Forensics for his “Moments in History” speech.

The obituary concluded noting how the teen often shared obscure knowledge. “Race will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, our favorite “Nerd.”’, it reads.

Mark Landon, Race’s grandfather, also paid tribute to his grandson.

“Race made us smile all of his wisdom and nerdy comments,” his grandfather wrote alongside several candid photos of Race through the years. “[He was] super smart and talented grandson his dad was so proud of him and his life goals,” he added.

According to the obituary, Landon’s wake takes place today, Thursday, August 22. It will be followed by a private family burial at a later date.