17-Year-Old High School Student Dies After Crashing Into Tree

A 17-year-old high school student from North Carolina has died after he crashed his car into a tree, according to PEOPLE. Gary Landyn Jacobs was traveling to work for his family’s logging business around 4 AM on August 14 when the accident occurred.

High School Student Fatally Crashes Into Tree On His Way To Work

Jacobs crashed his car into a tree on Canal Cove Road in Lake Waccamaw, per WECT. The boy’s uncle, Josh Simmons, told the outlet that Jacobs loved working for his family.

“What he was going to do that morning… he wanted to be in the logging woods, he was going to work,” said Simmons. “Without a shadow of a doubt, anybody who knows Landyn knew he was going to be running a crew in the logging woods with his brother and daddy.”

First responders administered medical treatment at the scene. Despite this, the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries before he could make it to a hospital.

Jacobs had been saving up money prior to his death for his senior year of high school. Baseball was also one of his favorite hobbies. He was a “star baseball player” for East Columbus, reported the Columbus County News.

He was a “standout” player for the ECHS Gators during the spring season. Jacobs had even earned accolades during the tournament in April.

“He was dynamic, he was a go-getter and a clown on the baseball field that made everybody laugh,” Simmons continued. “He was a gem at second base. Just recently in high school, he won the MVP of our eastern tournament.”

Other than baseball, Jacobs enjoyed riding four-wheelers. “They put snorkels on their four-wheelers,” said Simmons. “They go into ponds with them, and they loved it.”

Additionally, CCN reported that his family’s logging crew was located in the Green Swamp. This was where Jacobs was reportedly driving out to before the car crash.

In remembrance of Jacobs, his family invited the community to attend a candlelight vigil on August 16. The boy’s uncle reiterated the importance of family and community.

“We are all about family, and if one of us hurts, then all of us hurt,” Simmons said. “We got each other back, and we are going to be there for each other, his Momma and Daddy, and Aunt.”

In response to the tragic death, East Columbus Jr-Sr. High made a statement on Facebook. “Gator family and community please keep the Jacobs family and our school in your thoughts as we have lost our beloved Landyn Jacobs,” it wrote. “Always remember we are better together!”