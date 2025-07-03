’60s Pop Singer Hospitalized in ICU

Legendary singer Connie Francis was hospitalized in Florida on Wednesday. TMZ, citing an alleged insider, reported the 87-year-old is currently in the ICU.

Videos by Suggest

Francis herself announced yesterday on Facebook that she was “back in hospital.” She added that she was “undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain” she’s had recently.

“I had hoped to take part in [radio personality Cousin Brucie’s] show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip,” she explained. “Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get-well-soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

Connie Francis in 2011. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

A few hours later, Francis provided an update, revealing that after undergoing a series of tests and examinations, she was moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a private room..

“Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words, and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie,” the singer wrote in her post.

Iconic Singer Connie Francis Recently Became a Sensation to a New Generation of Fans

Francis became a popular female pop singer in the late 1950s, with a decades-long career and hits like “Stupid Cupid,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” and “Where the Boys Are.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s music has found a new audience in recent years, as her song “Pretty Little Baby” went viral on TikTok—an incredible 63 years after its original recording.

Connie Francis talks on the phone in a publicity portrait for the film ‘Follow The Boys’, 1963. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Over 3 million TikTok users have used the 1962 song in videos of all kinds of subjects (not just babies). By June, it had 10 billion views and topped TikTok’s Viral 50 and Top 50 charts.

Connie Francis was thrilled when she learned new generations loved her work.

“It’s truly awesome. I never thought it was possible. It’s a dream come true,” she recently told PEOPLE. “To think that kindergarten kids now know my name and my music? It’s just thrilling!”