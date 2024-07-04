’16 and Pregnant’ Star Whitney Purvis Arrested After Failing to Pay Child Support

Former 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis was reportedly arrested by authorities in Georgia after failing to pay child support to her ex, Weston Gosa. The former couple shares two sons, Weston Jr. and River.

According to TMZ, a warrant for Purvis’ arrest was done on Tuesday, after a Floyd County, Georgia judge found her in contempt of court over her lack of child support payments.

After being arrested, Whitney Purvis was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail. She was also ordered to pay an additional $20 per month to cover the back support. She is still required to pay her current monthly payments of $353.

The U.S. Sun also reports that Purvis was previously ordered by the court to participate in the Parental Accountability Court Program. However, she failed to sign up for the program.

Whitney Purvis had her first, and only, reality TV show experience in 2009 while appearing on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. During her episode, Purvis was followed by MTV cameras as she prepared to have, welcome, and mother her eldest son, Weston Jr.

She is also the mother of a son, Collin Adonis, whom she welcomed in May 2023. She has not revealed who his father is.

Whitney Purvis Was Only On One Episode of ’16 and Pregnant,’ Did Not Participate in Spin-Offs

Unlike other 16 and Pregnant season 1 participants Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, Whitney Purvis did not end up starring in the show’s spin-off Teen Mom.

Instead, she ended up having multiple run-ins with the law. She was arrested in 2012 for allegedly stealing a pregnancy test from a Walmart. Later that year, she and Gosa were accused of destroying someone else’s property. Among the items destroyed were a cell phone and a computer.

Although they welcomed River in 2014, Purvis and Gosa ended up calling it quits for good shortly after the birth. They were on and off for years, with Gosa gaining full custody of the boys in 2018.

Things took a turn in 2021 when Whitney Purvis attacked Gosa with a broom. She was arrested for felony terroristic threats and was released the next day on a $5,000 bond.

A month after the incident, Purvis took to Facebook to apologize for her actions. “I truly apologize if you’ve met me or had to deal with me during this toxic period,” she wrote, per the U.S. Sun. “I was a really lost, hurt, angry, and traumatized person with some pretty terrible coping mechanisms and didn’t know how to deal with any of what life was throwing at me.”

She continued, “Never underestimate the power of therapy, self-discipline, and God.”

Purvis then added, “Time to finally grow and live up to my potential and learn to stop self-sabotaging.”