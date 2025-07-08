’16 and Pregnant’ Alum Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Involuntary Manslaughter

Former 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis was arrested on July 7 in Floyd County, Georgia, for felony involuntary manslaughter.

Videos by Suggest

According to the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Purvis was also charged with distribution of a controlled substance and use of a communication device to commit a felony involving controlled substances.

The affidavit revealed that the 16 and Pregnant alum allegedly distributed a substance presented as “Tranq” (commonly known as Xylazine and Fentanyl) to the victim, who was identified as John M. Harris. The substance noticeably contributed to Harris’ death due to a toxic overdose.

Harris’ obituary revealed that he passed away on February 17, 2025. He was 37 years old and from Rome, Georgia.

“John Mark never met a stranger and had a way of caring for those who crossed his path,” the obituary also reads. “Whether it was bandaging a wound, trips to the airport, or a place to lay their heads for a time, he was willing to lend a hand. He loved fiercely and would do anything he could for one of his friends.”

The obituary further revealed that Harris gave the best hugs and had the most infectious smile. “He loved entertaining,” the obituary then noted. “And the goal of his gatherings was to spend quality time and strengthening the relationships with his friends. John Mark loved talking food with his dad, who instilled in him, from a young age, a love of the art of cooking.”

Days after Harris’ celebration of life was held, Purvis wrote in the obituary’s comment section.

“I wish I could’ve found out sooner and attended your celebration of life,” she wrote on Mar. 3. “Thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for. You’ve came to my rescue on many occasions and saved me over the years.”

Purvis also wrote about how she and Harris “bonded over being chefs, our love of cooking, and our struggles.”

“I could tell you anything and you always knew what to say or give me your honest opinion and advice,” she further shared. “I am so very thankful for the times we had together. My brain just can’t process this happened. I don’t want it to be true.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum then stated she will miss sitting outside, “smoking camel crush cigs” with Harris while talking about life and gossiping. “Most of all, I’ll miss you,” she added. “A truly good hearted [and] one-of-a-kind man, John Mark.”

Purvis’ arrest comes just weeks after her son, Weston Gosa Jr., passed away. He was 16 years old.