15-Year-Old Olivia Eden Got Niall Horan To Turn Around In His Chair On ‘The Voice’ Thanks To This Clever Little Trick

The Voice contestant Oliva Eden wowed coaches on Tuesday night and gave Niall Horan a clever surprise.

In a sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode, Eden, 15, took to the stage and sang a heartfelt rendition of “This Town” by Niall Horan. Fans called Eden’s performance, “a breath of fresh air,” earning her chair turns from both Horan and coach Reba McEntire.

After the performance, Horan joked, “Great song choice. I know that one well.”

“There is so much maturity to that voice,” Horan added. “You showed off so many different parts of your voice—more than I do. And I wrote the thing. It’s a really captivating voice.”

While Eden’s coach preference remained obvious by her song choice, country singer McEntire took her shot at picking up the contestant.

“I was blown away by that,” she said. “Your poise is so incredible.”

Despite singers John Legend and Gwen Stefani not turning their chairs, they had nothing but praise for the young singer.

Legend gushed, “I think your tone is really beautiful. It has this charm to it that is going to serve you really well on the show.”

“You’re going to go far, congratulations,” Stefani added.

Niall Horan’s Second Season Of The Voice

During Season 24, Horan hasn’t been a stranger to winning over former One Direction fans. Last week, the boy band alum won over contestant Laura Williams. Williams admitted to Horan that she is a long-time 1D fan, even attending one of the band’s concerts.

“I saw you in 2015. Did you see me in the nosebleeds?” Williams joked.

When the time came for Williams to pick her coach after her four-chair turn performance, Horan asked if he could “be the one to ask you the big question.” In wedding proposal style, the contestant said “I do” to jump on Horan’s team.

Another contestant on the show, Nini Iris, told Horan, “I gotta say that I was a big One Direction fan.”

Before choosing Horan as her coach, she confessed, I’m not ashamed to say that I maybe wrote a few fanfictions when I was a teenager.”

Of course, Horan’s influence on former 1D fans has been a curse to the other coaches.

“Dang boy bands!” Reba exclaimed last week after Niall scored another contestant.

“Niall’s been a thorn in my side all season,” Legend added, “and I have no chance against him with these girls.”